Luke Bryan’s ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here': Hear His New Album’s Title Track

Luke Bryan fans can now hear the title track of the country star's forthcoming new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. Press play above to listen to the song, which Bryan dropped early Friday morning (Feb. 14).

Written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson and Jake Mitchell, "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here" caught Bryan's ear "right away," he tells People. "It related to me — how I grew up, how I have so many roots and so many ties to my hometown," the Leesburg, Ga., native says, "and being tied to your hometown is very important in country music."

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here is due out on April 24. The project will be Bryan's seventh studio release, and his first since 2017's What Makes You Country.

“I've got some stuff that I've looked at, that I'm going into the studio to record, that sounds very vintage-like, but then I've got some stuff that has some new and different sounds on it,” Bryan shared at Hometown Rising in September. “I think I always kind of have to marry the two. I’m not gonna have some album with every track is gonna have steel guitar on it, but do I have steel guitar on this album? Yeah."

Bryan will celebrate his new album with a Summer 2020 Tour, dubbed the Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The trek takes its name from a line in "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here."

Luke Bryan's Next Album Will Be "Vintage"