‘ACM Presents: Our Country': The Stars You’ll See + the Songs You’ll Hear

Country fans will see special performances by Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and many more on Sunday night (April 5), as part of the ACM Presents: Our Country television special. In advance of the show, the Academy of Country Music has revealed the evening's full list of performers, as well as the songs they'll be singing.

As previously announced, the performers for the 2020 ACM Presents: Our Country TV special include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, among others. A Friday (April 3) press release from the ACM announced the addition of a pre-show event, airing via the ACM's Facebook Page the the Amazon Music Twitch channel, featuring performances and messages from Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and more.

The ACM Presents: Our Country pre-show will also include a Joe Diffie tribute from Chris Young. Diffie died on March 29, at the age of 61, after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

All ACM Presents: Our Country performances will take place in the artists' homes, as the United States is largely practicing quarantining and "social distancing" in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The TV special will also feature clips from past ACM Awards broadcasts.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM country music special as planned,” says ACM CEO Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to re-live some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes."

ACM Presents: Our Country, hosted by Gayle King, will air on CBS from 8PM to 10PM ET, with the pre-show beginning online at 6PM ET. The 2020 ACM Awards, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been rescheduled for Sept. 16, with further details about the show to be announced.

2020 ACM Presents: Our Country Performers + Songs List

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani, "Nobody But You"

Brandi Carlile, "The Joke"

Carrie Underwood, "Drinking Alone"

Darius Rucker + Brad Paisley, "Mud on the Tires" and "Wagon Wheel"

Dierks Bentley, "I Hold On"

Eric Church, "Never Break Heart"

Florida Georgia Line, "Blessings"

Kane Brown + John Legend, "Last Time I Say Sorry"

Keith Urban, "Wasted Time"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Homecoming Queen?"

Lady Antebellum, "What I'm Leaving For"

Little Big Town, "Next to You"

Luke Bryan, "Most People Are Good"

Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker + Brad Paisley, "Lucille," "The Gambler" and "Coward of the County" in tribute to Kenny Rogers

Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"

Miranda Lambert, "Bluebird"

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen, "Some People Do"

Shania Twain, "Honey, I'm Home" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman"

Sheryl Crow, "I Shall Believe"

Thomas Rhett, "Be a Light"

Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind"

Pre-Show Appearances + Performances From:

Lauren Alaina

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lee Brice

Blanco Brown

Lindsay Ell

Riley Green

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

Ashley McBryde

Jake Owen

Carly Pearce

Tenille Townes

Chris Young, tribute to Joe Diffie

