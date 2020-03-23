2020 ACM Awards: New Date Announced Following Postponement

The 2020 ACM Awards have a new date, following the show's postponement due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The annual awards show is now set for Sept. 16.

The Academy of Country Music announced their altered plans for the 2020 ACM Awards on Monday (March 23). The rescheduling moves the show from its typical Sunday night to a Wednesday night, but the ceremony will still air live on CBS at 8PM ET. Keith Urban, who was announced as 2020 ACM Awards host on Feb. 27, is confirmed to host the rescheduled show.

The ACM's press release, however, does not mention where the 2020 show will take place. The ACM Awards have occured in Las Vegas, Nev., nearly every year since 2003 (in 2015, for the ACMs' 50th anniversary, the show moved to Arlington, Texas). The release instead notes that announcements about a venue, performers and other details are forthcoming.

The 2020 ACM Awards were originally scheduled for April 5. In the awards ceremony's place, CBS will air a different sort of show on that date: ACM Presents: Our Country will be a two-hour TV special, during which some of the genre's biggest acts will participate in "intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances," per a press release from the ACM, via video chat. The show will also feature clips from past ACM Awards ceremonies.

ACM Presents: Our Country will air from 8PM ET until 10PM ET. A list of participating artists is forthcoming.

The Secret History of the ACM Awards