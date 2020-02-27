Keith Urban to Host 2020 ACM Awards

Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban has been tapped to host the 2020 ACM Awards. The Academy of Country Music revealed the big news on Thursday morning (Feb. 27).

The upcoming awards show will be Urban's first as host. The country superstar won his first ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy in 2019. He first won at the awards show in 2001, for Top New Male Vocalist.

Urban was revealed as 2020 ACM Awards host shortly before nominations for the big awards show were due to be announced. The 2020 ACMs ceremony is set for April 5.

"I’ll tell you -- this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life ... and there’s so much more to come," says Urban in a press release. "[I'm] incredibly grateful -- and ready to roll!”

Reba McEntire hosted the ACM Awards for the two previous years, in 2018 and 2019. She first hosted the show in 1986, with Mac Davis and John Schneider, and then returned in 1988, that time with Hank Williams Jr. as her co-host. In 1993, McEntire co-hosted the ACM Awards with Randy Owen and George Strait, and she and Alan Jackson co-hosted the ceremony in 1995.

McEntire finally hosted the ACM Awards solo for the first time in 1999, and then every year from 2001 through 2010. She and Blake Shelton co-hosted the ACM Awards ceremony in 2011 and 2012, before McEntire bowed out to make room for Luke Bryan as Shelton's co-host.

Prior to McEntire resuming her ACM Awards hosting gig in 2018, Shelton and Bryan co-hosted the show from 2013 through 2015. Dierks Bentley then replaced Shelton as Bryan's co-host in 2016 and 2017.

The 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., and air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

