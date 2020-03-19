‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ TV Special to Air in Place of Postponed 2020 ACM Awards

Country music fans will still have a reason to turn on the TV the night of April 5. In place of the postponed 2020 ACM Awards, the Academy of Country Music is assembling a television special, ACM Presents: Our Country, to air that night.

ACM Presents: Our Country will be a two-hour TV special, during which some of the genre's biggest acts will participate in "intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances," per a press release from the ACM, via video chat. A list of participating artists is forthcoming. The show will also feature clips from ACM Awards past.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM country music special as planned,” says ACM CEO Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to re-live some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes."

ACM Presents: Our Country will air on CBS on April 5 from 8PM to 10PM ET. The 2020 ACM Awards, meanwhile, have been rescheduled to September, with date, time and location details forthcoming, because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 214,000 cases of the disease and 8,733 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 18. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 7,038 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 97 deaths as of March 18.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates.

A number of artists are performing virtual shows while fans are stuck at home and events are canceled or postponed. On Monday night (March 16), Keith Urban played a mini-live set from his warehouse, while Luke Combs offered a short set on Tuesday night (March 17).