Shania Twain performed from her stable -- with a furry "audience" -- for the ACM Presents: Our Country TV special. The country star's horse and dog sat nearby as she performed two of her '90s country hits.

Twain's Our Country performance featured "Honey, I'm Home" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," both big hits for Twain from her mega-successful 1997 album Come on Over. That record is the best-selling country album of all time and the best-selling studio album by a female artist of any genre of all time.

"These are crazy times, but we're gonna do what we always do and pull together to get through it," Twain told those watching from home before her performance. "Because, let's face it, we're all in this together."

The ACM Presents: Our Country TV special aired Sunday night (April 5) in place of the 2020 ACM Awards. The annual event, which usually takes place in early April in Las Vegas, Nev., was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named. Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.