2020 ‘ACM Presents: Our Country': Performers Revealed for TV Special

Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion and many more will take part in a two-hour television special in place of the rescheduled 2020 ACM Awards on April 5. The Academy of Country Music revealed the full lineup for ACM Presents: Our Country on Thursday (March 26).

In addition to Ballerini, Bryan and Old Dominion, the TV special will also feature performances from Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile and Lady Antebellum, among others. Kane Brown and John Legend will perform together, as will Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, the latter of whom, along with Bryan, will be honoring Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20 at the age of 81. A full list of performers is below.

All ACM Presents: Our Country performances will take place in the artists' homes, as the United States is largely practicing quarantining and "social distancing" in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The TV special will also feature clips from past ACM Awards broadcasts.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM country music special as planned,” says ACM CEO Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to re-live some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes."

ACM Presents: Our Country will air on CBS from 8PM to 10PM ET. The 2020 ACM Awards, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been rescheduled for Sept. 16, with further details about the show to be announced.

2020 ACM Presents: Our Country Performers

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Kane Brown and John Legend

Luke Bryan

Brandi Carlile

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Sheryl Crow

Florida Georgia Line

Lady Antebellum

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Tim McGraw

Old Dominion

Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Shania Twain

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

