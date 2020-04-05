Carrie Underwood doesn't need any big production to turn in a powerful vocal performance. The country superstar gave a stunning performance of her current single, "Drinking Alone," on the ACM Presents: Our Country special on Sunday night (April 5) without any lights or staging, from the comfort of her sofa at home.

Underwood dressed up a little bit for the occasion compared to some of the other performers of the evening, wearing a black sweater and gray slacks and makeup and sitting on a brown sofa. In keeping with the theme of the lyrics, she kept a glass of red wine on the table beside her as she sang the bluesy song about getting over a heartbreak by drinking with a handsome stranger.

With no lights or sound production of any kind, Underwood still gave a smashing vocal performance, accompanied only by simple piano chords as part of the unique special, which allowed country artists to give their fans one-of-a-kind performances while still complying with the guidelines of social distancing during the coronaviris (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I’m sorry we can’t all be together in person, but I’m glad we can all find ways to be connected," Underwood said before her performance, encouraging fans to find new ways to support each other and remain strong. "Just remember, we’re not really alone. We are alone, together, and that is exactly how we are gonna get through this mess.”

The ACM Presents: Our Country special is something the Academy of Country Music put together to replace the ACM Awards, which had to be postponed due to the worldwide health crisis. Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named.

Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.