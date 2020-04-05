Chris Young made sure Joe Diffie wasn't forgotten during the ACM Presents: Our Country event. During the online pre-show, Young honored the late country artist with a performance of Diffie's "Pickup Man."

Written by Kerry Kurt Phillips and Howard Perdew, "Pickup Man" became a No. 1 hit for Diffie in late 1994; in fact, the song was Diffie's longest-lasting chart-topper, staying in the No. 1 spot for four weeks. "Pickup Man" was Diffie's second single from his Third Rock From the Sun album.

"We're gonna miss you, Joe," Young said at the end of his performance, given in what appears to be his kitchen and accompanied only by his acoustic guitar.

Diffie died on March 29, at the age of 61, after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A well-known and -loved singer and songwriter, Diffie's solo career included the '90s country hits "John Deere Green," "Third Rock From the Sun" and others.

The ACM Presents: Our Country TV special is airing on CBS on Sunday night (April 5) in place of the 2020 ACM Awards. The annual event, which usually takes place in early April in Las Vegas, Nev., was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named. Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.