Luke Bryan delivered a hopeful performance of his song "Most People Are Good" during the ACM Presents: Our Country TV special. The No. 1 hit offers a little hope during a trying time.

"I believe most people are good," begins the chorus of Bryan's 2018 chart-topper. David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear co-wrote the track, which comes from Bryan's 2017 album What Makes You Country.

Bryan dedicated his Our Country performance to the medical professionals who are "on the front lines ... [and] putting themselves in harm's way" during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ACM Presents: Our Country TV special aired Sunday night (April 5) in place of the 2020 ACM Awards. The annual event, which usually takes place in early April in Las Vegas, Nev., was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officially, the 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 8PM ET (to air on CBS), but no city or venue has been named. Voting for the awards has ended, but the results will remain confidential until the new date. Keith Urban will remain the host of the 2020 ACMs. He was first revealed as this year's host in late February, just as the nominees were announced. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood are up for Entertainer of the Year this year.