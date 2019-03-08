Reba McEntire Channels a Heartbreak Legend for ‘Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain’ [LISTEN]

Reba McEntire has shared a slowed down, tear-soaked new heartbreak ballad that calls on the queen of country heartbreak herself. Press play above to listen to "Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain."

The fourth album track on McEntire's forthcoming new project, Stronger Than the Truth, "Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain" was written by Brandy Clark, Mark Narmore and Shelley Skidmore. The first time McEntire heard the track, she says that she immediately recognized that it encapsulated the traditional sound she was looking for in her next batch of songs.

"Number one, it's got a modulation. Number two, it's countrier than country," McEntire says, explaining why she loves the song so much. "This is what I was looking for when I said my next album is gonna be stone cold country. This is it."

The song describes heartbreak in its purest and most painful form, name-checking two of Wynette's best-known breakup ballads to underscore the point. "Standin' by your man, that's a broken plan / When he breaks your heart and all your trust with his two cheatin' hands," she sings in the chorus. "So it's D-I-V-O-R-C-E / And you don't want him to see you cryin' / So you're cryin' in the rain / This is Tammy Wynette / We're talkin' Tammy Wynette kind of pain."

McEntire has previously Stronger Than the Truth's title track, as well as "No U in Oklahoma" and another ballad, "In His Mind." The superstar's new project is due out n April 5, and will be released via Big Machine Records. The new album comes just two days before McEntire is set to host the 2019 ACM Awards, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nev. on April 7.

