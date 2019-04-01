For Reba McEntire fans, April is going to be a big month! On the heels of announcing her return to the ACM Awards as host in 2019, the country superstar officially shared that she plans to release a new studio album, Stronger Than the Truth.

The singer's most recent studio project to date is Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. In a press release, McEntire explained that that project inspired her to continue to record heart-pulling songs.

"The response to Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope reinforced my love for recording songs that speak to the heart," McEntire says. "So when I started selecting songs for this album, I stuck with that same formula -- go with the songs that touch my heart, and hopefully when you hear me singing it, they'll touch yours, too. That honesty once again revealed itself."

Read on to learn all of the details we know so far about McEntire's new project.

The Title

After teasing the title on social media, McEntire officially revealed on Feb. 11 that the title for her new album will be Stronger Than the Truth. The title takes its name from the album's second track.

The Release Date

Stronger Than the Truth is due out April 5, just two days before McEntire hosts the 2019 ACM Awards.

The Record Label

McEntire will be releasing Stronger Than the Truth via Big Machine Records.

The Producer

Stronger Than the Truth was co-produced in Nashville, Tenn., by McEntire and her longtime collaborator, Buddy Cannon. Cannon has worked extensively with a number of iconic country artists, including Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson.

The Album Cover

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

In homage to McEntire's cowgirl roots, the album cover for Stronger Than the Truth shows the singer in boots and denim, leaning against a barroom backdrop of detailed diamond wood patterns.

The Single

On March 22, McEntire revealed Stronger Than the Truth's first single: "Freedom." The 11th track on the new project, the song was co-written by Jay Brunswick, Tommy Cecil, Real Countrywinner Jaida Dreyer and John Pierce.

"Lovin' you feels like freedom," McEntire sings in the chorus of the new song, after recounting the trials of love: "I'm no stranger to the thick smoke of a bar ... And I've held strangers in my arms ... I've searched high and low / Been to hell and back."

The Songs

At a press event in the fall of 2018, while she was still making the album, McEntire said that she was going back to her roots for this project: "It's gonna be probably the most country album I've ever recorded," she related at that time.

"I grew up on an 8,000-acre family ranch singing at dance halls, honky-tonks and rodeos with my brother and sister. Stronger Than the Truth takes me back to that kind of country music that I grew up with," McEntire says. "I haven't gotten to do that in a while, so I'm thrilled to pieces to release this new music."

The singer co-wrote two of the album's tracks, including "No U in Oklahoma," also co-penned by Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn. Another track was co-written by her niece, Nashville songwriter Autumn McEntire, and Brandy Clark contributed to one of the project's songs as well.

Reba McEntire, Stronger Than the Truth Track Listing:

1. "Swing All Night Long With You" (Sidney Cox, Jon Randall)

2. "Stronger Than the Truth" (Hannah Louise Blaylock, Autumn McEntire)

3. "Storm in a Shot Glass" (Mary Browder, Will Robinson, Leslie Satcher)

4. "Tammy Wynette Kind of Pain" (Brandy Clark, Mark Narmore, Shelley Skidmore)

5. "Cactus in a Coffee Can" (Steve Seskin, Allen Shamblin)

6. "Your Heart" (Kellys Collins)

7. "The Clown" (Dallas Davidson, Hillary Lindsey, James Slater)

8. "No U in Oklahoma" (Reba McEntire, Ronnie Dunn, Donna McSpadden)

9. "The Bar’s Getting Lower" (Kellys Collins, Erin Enderlin, Liz Hengber, Alex Kline)

10. "In His Mind" (Reba McEntire, Liz Hengber, Tommy Lee James)

11. "Freedom: (Jay Brunswick, Tommy Cecil, Jaida Dreyer, John Pierce)

12. "You Never Gave Up on Me" (Billy Aerts, Burton Collins)

The Tour

McEntire has not yet announced a tour in support of the project. However, she does have plans to reunite with Brook & Dunn for their joint Las Vegas residency, Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas.

Reba McEntire Through the Years