Rising artist Orville Peck recently honored country icon Kenny Rogers with an acoustic cover of his hit duet with Dolly Parton, "Islands in the Stream." Press play above to watch.

Rogers died on Friday (March 21) at the age of 81 and left behind a lasting legacy thanks to a career that spanned six decades. Peck took a moment out of his Monday night (March 24) livestream, which celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of his debut record, Pony, to pay tribute to the late country star.

"I wanted to do a Kenny song, and this is one of my all-time favorite country duets,” Peck shared with viewers. "I hope I don't screw it up, but sing along at home, okay?"

The acoustic cover of Rogers and Parton's beloved 1983 hit earned positive reviews from fans watching along. Perched in front of a cowboy-filled tapestry surrounded by white lights and roses, Peck also ran through many of the tracks from his debut record, including "Turn to Hate" and "Hope to Die."

Peck is just one of the many artists who have opted to perform via social media because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The outbreak has caused the cancellation or rescheduling of most major tours and festivals across the globe.

Quarantine Tunes: Country Songs to Discover While You're Stuck at Home