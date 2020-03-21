Kenny Rogers Dies: Blake Shelton, Charlie Daniels + More Mourn the Country Icon

Kenny Rogers died late Friday night (March 20) at the age of 81, following a decades-long, hit-filled career in country, but also pop, music. As the news of his death broke, a number of country stars turned to social media to mourn the loss of the legend.

"I can’t express on Twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me," admits Blake Shelton. "He was always very kind and fun to be around."

Adds Charlie Daniels, "Thank you, Kenny Rogers, for being a part of our lives for so long. Your songs are woven into the fabric of our memories, classics, that will live on in the musical heart of a world that will miss you so much."

Particularly poignant is a message from Rogers' dear friend and duet partner, Dolly Parton. In a video on Facebook, the legend says, "I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart's broken, and a big old chunk of it has gone with him today."

"You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone," Parton adds in the post's caption. "I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend."

Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda Miller, and their two children, along with three other children from previous marriages. As Rogers died during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, his family is planning a small, private service for the time being; however, per a statement, they "look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."