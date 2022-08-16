A Ten-Day Musical Celebration is Coming to Willie Nelson’s Ranch

Tanya Tucker and Orville Peck are among the country artists headed to Willie Nelson's ranch this October for a brand new event.

Lucktoberfest will be held in Luck, Texas from Oct. 28-Nov. 6, and will feature 10 days of performances and special events that country fans are sure to enjoy. Tucker and Peck join fellow performers Los Lobos, Sasami, Fantastic Negrito, Bob Schneider, Alex Meixner and Matthew Logan Vasquez, along with a very special set from the Black Opry Revue. Each day of festivities will feature a unique theme and will kick off on Oct. 28 with a special evening of celebrations curated by Paul Cauthen.

“Lucktoberfest is a 10 day celebration of everything we love about Texas; from the music to the food and everything in between," Luck Presents founder Matt Bizer says in a statement. "Luck at its core is all about community, where everyone can come as they are. By collaborating with an amazing and diverse group of local and national curators, we are celebrating Texas by holding space for people to be themselves and share their incredible talents. Bring a little of yourself to Luck this year, and take a little bit of Luck with you on your way out!”

lucktoberfest lineup Luck Presents loading...

Daily and week-long festival passes are on sale now. The Luck Family Foundation will donate $1 from each ticket to the Central Texas Food Bank, which helps feed thousands of hungry Texans each week. The foundation hopes to raise enough money to support the Food Bank's goal of serving at least 100,000 meals to those in need this year.