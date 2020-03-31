Margo Price and her husband and fellow musician Jeremy Ivey spent their 13th day of self-quarantine amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic filming a very special performance from their attic. The couple recorded three songs for NPR's popular Tiny Desk Concert series, now temporarily renamed the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, to give fans something to enjoy while they, too, stay home.

"Welcome to our tiny desk in our tiny attic," Price tells viewers, going on explain how she, Ivey and their two children are riding out the pandemic inside their Tennessee home: "Everybody is doing well," the singer says, "and we hope you're doing well also."

Price and Ivey played through her new track "Stone Me" along with "Just Like Love," a cut from her surprise 2017 EP Weakness. Price and Ivey ended their set with a new song called "Someone Else's Problem," which will be on Price's next record, That’s How Rumors Get Started.

"It's about the feeling I have -- and that a lot of people have -- about the guilt of being a part of the problem and not a part of the solution," Ivey explains of the song.

Price was set to release her Sturgill Simpson-produced new album on May 8 via Loma Vista Recordings; however, on Friday (March 27), she announced the project's postponement due to the current pandemic, promising to "release some singles and be making lots of music for y'all any way that I possibly can" in the meantime.

"Sometimes, circumstances are beyond our control. I would say that's the case for folks everywhere in the world right now. Life is postponed until further notice," Price says of the decision. "I would love nothing more than for everyone to hear my next album in its entirety, but it's not gonna be May 8. More realistically, it's gonna be this summer. I want to be able to play this album live and tour with my band all over the world, and I know that time will come."

Ivey, meanwhile, released his first solo album, The Dream and the Dreamer, in September. Both he and Price had spring tour dates scheduled in support of their releases, but were forced to postpone or cancel them due to the spread of the coronavirus.

