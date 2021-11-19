Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams and More Tapped for Justin Townes Earle Tribute Concert

Steve Earle and his band The Dukes have announced a tribute concert for Earle's late son Justin Townes Earle, to take place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on January 4. Proceeds will go to a trust fund for Townes Earle's daughter, Etta St. James.

Titled "A Celebration of Justin Townes Earle," the tribute concert will take place on what would have been Justin Townes Earle's 40th birthday, almost a year and a half after his death in August 2020.

The event will feature appearances from a range of artists, including Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lilly Hiatt, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Mike Ness of the punk band Social Distortion, Ben Nichols of Lucero, Townes Earle's aunt Stacy Earle, and his close friends and collaborators Dustin Welch and Scotty Melton. All of the artists featured at the event will be honoring Townes Earle's body of work by performing songs from his catalogue.

The Ryman tribute also comes exactly one year after Steve Earle released JT, a tribute album he produced for his son featuring performances of Justin Townes Earle's songs. Among the featured tracks are "The Saint of Lost Causes," the title track from Townes Earle's eighth and final album release, and "Harlem River Blues," which Steve also performed at the Americana Honors and Awards Ceremony in September.

"I loved Justin Townes Earle more than anything else on this earth," Steve Earle said when he announced the album, describing it as "the only way I knew how to say goodbye."

Tickets for the show are on sale now and begin at $45 per person. You can find additional ticketing info via Ryman Auditorium.

