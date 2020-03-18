Bonnaroo 2020 Postponed in Light of Coronavirus Pandemic

Bonnaroo 2020 will now take place in September. Organizers of the annual festival in Manchester, Tenn., announced the news on Wednesday (March 18), in light of the growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Originally scheduled for June 11-14, Bonnaroo 2020 will now take place Sept. 24-27, a tweet reports. Additional details, including any lineup changes, are forthcoming; Jason Isbell, Yola, Orville Peck and more country- and Americana-leaning acts were on the original bill. Fans can visit Bonnaroo.com for the latest details.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 197,000 cases of the disease and 7,905 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 17. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 4,226 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths as of March 17.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. On Sunday (March 15), the Academy of Country Music announced the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards.

A number of virtual shows are being performed while fans are stuck at home and events are canceled or postponed. On Monday night (March 16), Keith Urban played a mini-live set from his warehouse, while Luke Combs offered a short set on Tuesday night (March 17).