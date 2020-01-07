Jason Isbell, Yola Highlight Bonnaroo’s 2020s Lineup

The country, Americana, bluegrass and folk acts on the bill for Bonnaroo 2020 reflects the variety of acts usually booked for one of the summer’s most anticipated music festivals. Organizers of the annual event announced this year's festival lineup on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

Bonnaroo 2020 is scheduled to run June 11-14 in Manchester, Tenn. A couple of rootsy rock bands, Larkin Poe and Liz Cooper & the Stampede, will perform on Thursday (June 11) before the Grand Ole Opry's annual takeover of "The Farm." When the Opry cast first appeared at Bonnaroo, in 2018, the festival became only the third spot outside of Nashville to host the long-running radio program and stage show. (During its nearly 95-year history, the Opry has also traveled to Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.)

On Friday (June 12), Brittany Howard, both a solo artist and the frontwoman of Alabama Shakes, and Yola will explore the roots of rock and soul on the same day as Nashville television star Lennon Stella is set to perform. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit up the country star power on Saturday (June 13) by co-headlining a day featuring sets by roots duo Mandolin Orange, bluegrass picker Billy Strings and Southern rockers the Marcus King Band.

The fourth and final day of Bonnaroo 2020 (June 14) will feature appearances by soul revivalist Leon Bridges, jam band Greensky Bluegrass, masked country outsider Orville Peck and rising country star Morgan Wallen. Outside of country music and its adjacent genres, the festival will also feature pop star Miley Cyrus, rapper-slash-flautist Lizzo, rock band Tool and more.

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2020 will go on sale on Thursday (Jan. 9). For more information, visit the festival’s website.