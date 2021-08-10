As COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide, several music festivals are issuing new requirements for entry in 2021. Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., is among those requiring either proof of full vaccination status or a negative test to attend their event.

A Tuesday morning (Aug. 10) post on the Bonnaroo Instagram page shared the news, which reads in part: "The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021 ... Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on The Farm."

The negative test will need to be obtained within 72 hours of the event. Bonnaroo 2021 begins on Sept. 2 and includes several country artists and an opening night headlined by the Grand Ole Opry, with special guests.

Summerfest in Milwaukee will also require a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of entrance this year. Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton and more are among the country artists scheduled for the massive, three-weekend festival.

Proof can be an original vaccine card, a printed copy of a valid vaccine card or a screenshot or photo of a vaccine card on a phone. Children under 12 will be required to wear a mask to attend, and if someone is not vaccinated, masks are recommended.

Per data provided by the New York Times, nationwide cases of COVID-19 are at levels only topped by the peaks of December 2020 and January 2021. The rolling average of 7-day cases (124,000) is equal to levels seen in early February 2021. In early July, the 7-day average was 20,000 cases.

On Friday (Aug. 6), global concert promoter Live Nation announced it would allow artists the choice to implement COVID-19 safety mandates for fans at shows. Individual artists and venues have begun implementing similar safety measures used by the two festivals discussed above.