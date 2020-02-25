During a recent performance in Los Angeles, Calif., rising artists Yola and Amythyst Kiah joined forces for an energetic cover of a Elton John classic. On Saturday night (Feb. 22), the UK-born performer paused her headlining performance to bring out Kiah, the evening's opening act, for a version of John's 1973 hit "Bennie and the Jets."

The two artists' powerful voices bring a new richness to the groovy tune. Press play on the video above to see Yola and Kiah's fun and inspired duet.

From John's seminal Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album, "Bennie and the Jets" was a No. 1 song following its release. John co-wrote the song with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Yola is currently on tour in support of her critically acclaimed debut album, 2019's Walk Through Fire, produced by Dan Auerbach, which earned her four nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Already this year, she appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series and filmed her debut on Austin City Limits. She is also an honorary member of the Highwomen, and appears on the supergroup's debut record of the same name.

Kiah is an accomplished singer-songwriter who recently performed as a part of the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings project Our Native Daughters alongside Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell. The record, which tells the story of African-American women’s struggles during the times of slavery, earned nominations at both the Grammys and the Americana Music Awards.