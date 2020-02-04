Watch Yola Make Her ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut Live

Yola is making her Austin City Limits debut on Tuesday night (Feb. 4), and fans can follow along by live streaming her performance at 9PM ET / 8PM CT. Press play above to watch!

Yola's ACL taping will be the show's first in its 46th season, and the singer took to Instagram to express her excitement about the performance. "The day is finally here!" she wrote. "So honored to have this opportunity."

It will be the latest in a string of high-profile performances for the fast-rising newcomer, who recently performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony and also gave a three-song set as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. Additionally, Yola racked up four nominations at the Grammys, tying her with Tanya Tucker the country/Americana-leaning artists with the most nods.

It's been a banner year for the U.K.-born Yola, whose soulful studio debut, Walk Through Fire, was one of the finest and most critically-acclaimed offerings of 2019. The project was produced by Dan Auerbach, who Yola describes as a kind of secret weapon in the studio: "I have an overarching faith in Dan's production like you would not believe," she told The Boot in the fall of 2019.

After releasing her album, the singer toured extensively, appearing as opening support for the likes of Kacey Musgraves. She released a deluxe reissue of Walk Through Fire late in the year that included an original song as well as a turbo-charged Elton John cover, which earned a nod of approval from John himself. Yola also appeared as a featured artist on the Highwomen's debut album.

As for what lays ahead, Yola tells The Boot she isn't worried about the expectations set up by her stellar debut. "It was written about a stage of my life, and I'm over that stage in my life. Easy move on!" she says with a laugh. "I'm using this music as basically free-ass therapy to purge, basically, emotionally hurling up whatever I need to emotional hurl up. Once I've hurled it, I need to talk about something else. It's like therapy. Just move on."