Yola, a soul and R&B powerhouse whose retro style suits the fluid Americana scene, backed up her four Grammy Awards nominations during a recent three-song set for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. Press play above to watch her full performance.

The Bristol, UK native and her band kick things off with "Faraway Look," a powerful song with nominations at Sunday's (Jan. 26) 2020 Grammy Awards for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song. It comes from Walk Through Fire, which is nominated for Best Americana Album. The album and its best-known song earned the artist formerly known as Yola Carter a major category nomination for the all-genre Best New Artist award as well.

"Her soulful sound needed little amplification and, with her classic R&B swagger, I assumed her background was as a southern gospel singer, until she spoke. Her British accent was a shocker," writes Tiny Desk Concert creative director and co-producer Bob Boilen. "But Yola's affection for American music, from Dolly Parton to Aretha Franklin, is at the center of her character and expression. It's likely one of the reasons she chose to write and record her debut album, Walk Through Fire, at Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville, and why it was such a perfect fit for her."

Yola's Tiny Desk set includes two additional songs: another beloved album track, "It Ain't Easier," and the deluxe-edition rarity "I Don't Wanna Lie."