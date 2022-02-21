Turnpike Troubadours are set to play two nights at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium later this year. The band surprised fans with the announcement today (Feb. 21) via their social media pages.

"This is a special one for us," the message read. "[The Ryman] is a room we’ve wanted to play for a very long time."

The Oklahoma band will perform their debut headlining performances at the historic venue on July 29 and 30. The shows mark the first time the band will return to Nashville since reuniting earlier this year after a three-year hiatus. During that time away from the spotlight, frontman Evan Felker became sober, remarried his wife, Staci, and welcomed their first child together, a girl named Evangelina Hartford Felker.

As fans patiently await new music from the group, the Troubadours continue to fill out a busy touring schedule for the coming months. Along with stops across Texas through April and May, they'll perform two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre before hitting the summer music festival circuit, which includes sets at Under The Big Sky Festival and FloydFest.

Tickets for Turnpike Troubadours' Ryman Auditorium shows will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. CST. You can find more information on ticketing at the band's official website.

Turnpike Troubadours' 2022 Concert Dates:

April 8 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

April 9 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

April 21 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

April 22 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

April 23 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

May 6 - Helotes, Texas @ John T. Floor Country Store

May 7 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 14 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 15 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 24 - Pendleton, Ore. @ Jackalope Jamboree

June 24 - Filer, Idaho @ Gory's HWY 30 Music Festival

July 15 - Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

July 31 - Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest

Aug. 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ Windy City Smokeout

