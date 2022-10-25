The Milk Carton Kids Share ‘Running On Sweet Smile,’ Their First New Single in Three Years [LISTEN]

Folk duo The Milk Carton Kids are back with a brand new single, "Running On Sweet Smile," marking their first release since the critically acclaimed 2019 album The Only Ones.

The soft tune highlights the harmonies between duo members Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan while offering an encouraging message over a melancholy sound. "'Running On Sweet Smile' is a sad song about perseverance and maintaining hope when it seems impossible," Ryan shares.

"Running On Sweet Smile" is the first release from the group's upcoming seventh studio album. Though few details have been shared so far, fans can expect the record in the first quarter of 2023. Pattengale and Ryan released their debut album, Retrospect, in 2011. Over the past 11 years, their impressive discography has earned The Milk Carton Kids three Grammy nominations and the title of Duo/Group of the Year at the 2014 Americana Music Awards.

The Milk Carton Kids are currently on tour with Nashville singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt for a set of U.S. dates that stretches through early November. You can find a complete list of their upcoming concert stops, including the Nov. 14 return of the duo's Sad Songs Comedy Hour, below. Additional ticketing information is available at The Milk Carton Kids' official website.

The Milk Carton Kids' 2022 Tour Dates:

Oct. 25 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Francis Winspear Centre

Oct. 27 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Dakota

Oct. 29 - Maquoketa, Iowa @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

Oct. 30 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads Saloon

Nov. 1 - Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

Nov. 2 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theatre

Nov. 4 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Commonwealth Room