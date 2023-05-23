The Milk Carton Kids Announce 2023 ‘I Only See the Moon’ Tour
To promote their latest album, I Only See the Moon, the Milk Carton Kids have announced a 34-city tour, beginning this summer with a slew of festival dates.
The forthcoming state-hopping tour launches this Friday (June 2) with a performance at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Kerrville, Texas. Over the coming months, the band is expected to make stops at Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots, Moab Folk Festival, and Sad Songs Summer Camp, as well as cities like Boston, San Francisco, and Houston. The band will detour into Canada for several dates, as well.
The Milk Carton Kids are also set to perform on Oct. 8 at the first-ever Los Angeles Folk Festival, which also boasts such performers as Waxahatchee, Sierra Ferrell, and Valerie June, among many others.
Tour tickets go on pre-sale directly from the band and via Spotify on May 23. General public tickets open up on May 25 at 10 a.m. local time.
Folk singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov will play on select dates, as noted below. You can find more information on the tour and ticketing options via the Milk Carton Kids' official website.
The Milk Carton Kids' 2023 I Only See the Moon Tour Dates:
June 2 — Kerrville, Texas @ Kerrville Folk Festival
July 25-28 — Big Indian, N.Y. @ Sad Songs Summer Camp
Aug. 20 — Manchester Center, Vt. @ Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots
Sept. 9 — Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
Sept. 10 — Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage
Sept. 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Café Live
Sept. 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall
Sept. 14 — Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
Sept. 15 — Cleveland Heights, Ohio @ Grog Shop
Sept. 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
Sept. 18 — Chicago, Ill @ Thalia Hall
Sept. 19 — Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl
Oct. 8 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Folk Festival
Oct. 10 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent
Oct. 12 — Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater
Oct. 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral
Oct. 14 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre
Oct. 16 — Toronto, Ont. @ Massey Hall (with Gregory Alan Isakov)
Oct. 17 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (with Gregory Alan Isakov)
Oct. 18 — Kingston, N.Y. @ Broadway Theatre at UPAC (with Gregory Alan Isakov)
Oct. 21 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner (with Gregory Alan Isakov)
Oct. 22 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner (with Gregory Alan Isakov)
Oct. 23 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre (with Gregory Alan Isakov)
Nov. 4 — Moab, Utah @ Moab Folk Festival
Nov. 5 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf
Nov. 8 — Austin, Texas @ Antone’s
Nov. 9 — Dallas, Texas @ Studio at The Factory
Nov. 10—Houston, Texas @ Last Concert Café
Jan. 29 — Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
Jan. 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Feb. 1 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium