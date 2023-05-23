The Milk Carton Kids Announce 2023 ‘I Only See the Moon’ Tour

To promote their latest album, I Only See the Moon, the Milk Carton Kids have announced a 34-city tour, beginning this summer with a slew of festival dates.

The forthcoming state-hopping tour launches this Friday (June 2) with a performance at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Kerrville, Texas. Over the coming months, the band is expected to make stops at Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots, Moab Folk Festival, and Sad Songs Summer Camp, as well as cities like Boston, San Francisco, and Houston. The band will detour into Canada for several dates, as well.

The Milk Carton Kids are also set to perform on Oct. 8 at the first-ever Los Angeles Folk Festival, which also boasts such performers as Waxahatchee, Sierra Ferrell, and Valerie June, among many others.

Tour tickets go on pre-sale directly from the band and via Spotify on May 23. General public tickets open up on May 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Folk singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov will play on select dates, as noted below. You can find more information on the tour and ticketing options via the Milk Carton Kids' official website.

The Milk Carton Kids' 2023 I Only See the Moon Tour Dates:

June 2 — Kerrville, Texas @ Kerrville Folk Festival

July 25-28 — Big Indian, N.Y. @ Sad Songs Summer Camp

Aug. 20 — Manchester Center, Vt. @ Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots

Sept. 9 — Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

Sept. 10 — Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

Sept. 12 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Café Live

Sept. 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

Sept. 14 — Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Sept. 15 — Cleveland Heights, Ohio @ Grog Shop

Sept. 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

Sept. 18 — Chicago, Ill @ Thalia Hall

Sept. 19 — Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl

Oct. 8 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Folk Festival

Oct. 10 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent

Oct. 12 — Portland, Ore. @ Aladdin Theater

Oct. 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral

Oct. 14 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre

Oct. 16 — Toronto, Ont. @ Massey Hall (with Gregory Alan Isakov)

Oct. 17 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (with Gregory Alan Isakov)

Oct. 18 — Kingston, N.Y. @ Broadway Theatre at UPAC (with Gregory Alan Isakov)

Oct. 21 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner (with Gregory Alan Isakov)

Oct. 22 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner (with Gregory Alan Isakov)

Oct. 23 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre (with Gregory Alan Isakov)

Nov. 4 — Moab, Utah @ Moab Folk Festival

Nov. 5 — Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf

Nov. 8 — Austin, Texas @ Antone’s

Nov. 9 — Dallas, Texas @ Studio at The Factory

Nov. 10—Houston, Texas @ Last Concert Café

Jan. 29 — Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

Jan. 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 1 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium