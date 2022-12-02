The Milk Carton Kids are set to release their first new album in four years this spring and are giving eager listeners a preview of what's to come with their new single "When You're Gone."

Released today (Dec. 2), the bluegrass-leaning track is a somber number about yearning for a lost love. The narrator laments that he's picking a banjo tune that he learned from the object of his affection as he does just that. While The Milk Carton Kids often lean into their wit, this is a far cry from comedy. It's an earnest tale of a memory that refuses to leave while longing for days that have passed.

Listen to "When You're Gone" below:

The duo's still-to-be-announced record follows their acclaimed 2019 release, The Only Ones. In October, The Milk Carton Kids treated fans to the hopeful cut "Running on Sweet Smile," which will also be included on their next LP. Additional details about the release are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Milk Carton Kids' "When You're Gone" Lyrics:

I am sitting in the midnight alone

Can't bring myself to pick up the phone

So I'm picking through a banjo tune I learned from you

I wish, I wish I could forget Atlanta in that hard August sweat

I asked you for a favor you ain't let me down yet

Ain't let me down yet

The songs you loved to sing they are still ringing in my ears

The love you gave to me I am still holding on to all of these years

I'll burn this little satchel before long

The smoke will rise and carry on

I am gonna miss you when you're gone

When you're gone

The songs you loved to sing they are still ringing in my ears

The love you gave to me I am still holding on to all of these years