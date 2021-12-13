Sierra Ferrell Extends Long Time Coming Tour Into 2022

Rising Americana star and The Boot 2020 Artist to Watch artist Sierra Ferrell will hit the road early in 2022: She's just announced plans to continue her Long Timing Coming Tour in February.

That's an appropriate name for the run, not only because the COVID-19 pandemic brought touring to a halt for 2020 and much of 2021, but also because it's the title of her latest album. Long Time Coming, Ferrell's major-label studio debut, came out over the summer, showcasing her West Virginia-hewn, road-tested vocal prowess as well as her diverse musical influences and storied background.

Ferrell's Long Time Coming Tour has taken her to several venues already this year, and she'll close out the year with a performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium as an opening act for Old Crow Medicine Show. The lengthy 2022 leg will hit several new cities, including three shows in Canada, she explained on social media earlier this month, and will introduce fans to opening acts Nick Shoulders and Timbo.

Tickets to the new dates are on sale now. Fans may have already gotten to know Ferrell as an opening act for the Avett Brothers, and some have even run across her during her sets at Nashville's American Legion Post 82, a beloved East Nashville haunt where everyone from local musicians to the likes of Emmylou Harris and Margo Price have been known to show up and play on Tuesday nights.

Sierra Ferrell, Long Time Coming Tour 2022 Dates:

Feb. 17 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers*

Feb. 18 -- Eureka Springs, Ark. @ Eureka Springs Auditorium*

Feb. 19 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre*

Feb. 20 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips FTW*

Feb. 23 -- Santa Fe, N.M. @ Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery*

Feb. 24 -- Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Coconino Center For the Arts *

Feb. 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom*

Feb. 27 -- Solana Beach, Calif. @ Belly Up Tavern*

March 1 -- Hollywood, Calif. @ Troubadour (Doug Weston's Troubadour Tavern)*

March 3 -- Felton, Calif. @ Felton Music Hall*

March 4 -- San Francisco, Calif. @The Chapel*

March 5 -- Arcata, Calif. @ Arcata Theatre Lounge*

March 7 -- Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios*

March 9 -- Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Biltmore Cabaret*

March 11 -- Seattle, Wa. @ Tractor Tavern*

March 12 -- Spokane, Wa. @ Lucky You Lounge*

March 13 -- Whitefish, Mont. @ Remington Bar*

March 15 -- Bozeman, Mont. @ The Elm*

March 17 -- Spearfish, S.D. @ Matthews Opera House*

March 18 -- Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theatre*

March 19 -- Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep*

March 20 -- Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater*

April 1 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

April 6 -- Washington, D.C. @ The Hamilton Live+

April 7 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ World Cafe Live+

April 8 -- Millvale, Penn. @Mr Small's Theatre+

April 10 -- Toronto, Ont, Canada @ Horseshoe Tavern+

April 12 -- Montreal, Ont, Canada @ Bar Le Ritz PDB+

April 14 -- Portland, Maine. @ State Theatre+

April 15 -- Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground+

April 16 -- Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair+

April 18 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg+

April 19 -- Baltimore, Md. @ 8x10+

April 20 -- Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle+

April 22 -- Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel+

April 24 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Bijou Theatre+

April 25 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Robert Kirk Walker Theatre+

April 29 -- Newport, Ky. @ Southgate House+

April 30 -- Marietta, Ohio @ Peoples Bank Theatre+

May 2 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Woodlands Tavern+

May 3 -- Ann Arbor, Mich. @ The Ark +

May 4 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall +

*with Nick Shoulders

+with Timbo

