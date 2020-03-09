Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves treated fans at Kelly's sold-out show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium to a rare duet on Friday night (March 6). The couple performed "Just for the Record," off Kelly's 2018 album Dying Star. Musgraves sang on the album version of the track.

Kelly and Musgraves, who got married in October 2017, rarely take the stage together, but when they do, their chemistry is palpable.

"This woman changed my life," Kelly told the crowd as he and Musgraves finished singing. The last time they performed "Just for the Record" was in March 2019 at a show in Birmingham, Ala.

Kelly wrote "Just for the Record" with Jarrad Kritzstein and Lucie Silvas; a version of the song also appears on Silvas' 2018 project, E.G.O.

"Just for the Record" is one of the more gut-wrenching tracks off Dying Star, a gorgeously emotional album that prompted Kelly to proclaim that his official musical genre is "Dirt Emo." In the fall of 2019, he released an EP called Dirt Emo Vol. 1, which included stripped down covers of Dashboard Confessional's Screaming Infidelities (with Chris Carrabba himself) and Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

Showing love to Music City, Kelly also sold a pink "Dirt Emo" hoodie at the show with proceeds going to Nashville tornado relief. Musgraves, for her part, announced last week that she would sell some of her stage-worn clothing to benefit the cause.

Kelly will be releasing new music soon. He announced on Twitter last month that his second album is finished, which is apparently dropping in July, per reports from Friday's show at the Ryman.