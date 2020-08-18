Orville Peck and Shania Twain recently met up at a Nashville-area bar -- for a performance, not for a drink. With Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, Tenn., closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the two artists filmed a performance of their new duet "Legends Never Die" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Decked out in Western-inspired outfits with plenty of glitter and fringe (Twain's on her jacket and pants, Peck's on his signature mask), the pair traded lines during their well-choreographed performance. The two Canadian-born singers moved around the empty watering hole, with Peck pulling out an electric guitar for a solo at the song's bridge.

"Legends Never Die" appears on Show Pony, Peck's new EP, released on Friday (Aug. 14). The singer-songwriter tells The Boot he started writing the song with his musical hero in mind, but never figured that getting her as a duet partner was nothing more than "a pipe dream."

When Twain agreed to sing the song with Peck, he visited her at her Las Vegas, Nev., ranch. Together, they perfected the lyrics and spent time riding horses.

"I got a lot of beautiful insight into her as a person, as an artist," Peck shares. "I got to learn that she still is and always has been, throughout her career, so hands-on. With her music videos and her songs, and her outfits and her styling -- everything is so much from her own creation. She was so in charge of all of it."