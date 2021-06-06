Though the true identity of the man behind the famous fringed masks is a secret, his talent is not. And now, Orville Peck has the co-sign from pop star Lady Gaga to prove it.

For the 10th anniversary edition of Gaga's 2011 album Born This Way, she enlisted the help of various artists to put new spins on old favorites, and Peck delivers “The Country Road Version” of Gaga's chart-topping hit single “Born This Way," the record's title track.

“I am so honoured and excited to be a part of the iconic legacy of this song and album," Peck shares in a tweet announcing the cover. "Thank you @ladygaga for askin’ me and Happy Pride y’all!"

Peck took the opportunity to truly make "Born This Way" his own, adding the lyrics, “If I wanna make it country, baby, it’s okay …" to Gaga's original message: "No matter gay, straight or bi / Lesbian, transgender life / I’m on the right track, baby / I was born to survive / No matter black, white or beige / Asian or Latinx made / I’m on the right track, baby / I was born to be brave.”

The album featuring Peck's countrified cover version of "Born This Way" is set for release on June 18 -- just in time to serve as the soundtrack for the wrap-up of Pride Month. Peck, who is gay, celebrated both Pride and his Gaga cover with a festive TikTok after the song's release:

Though it is his latest, "Born This Way" is not Peck’s first time working with a big-name artist. He recently teamed up with Trixie Mattel for a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Jackson,” and in 2020, Peck worked with Shania Twain on his song “Legends Never Die.”

Peck is set to begin touring throughout the United States in July. Dates currently span into the late fall.

