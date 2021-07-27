Orville Peck Gets in Gear for Drive Me, Crazy Fall 2021 Tour

Country music's very own masked cowboy is returning to the stage this fall. On social media, Orville Peck announced his upcoming Drive Me, Crazy Tour, complete with a run of dates that'll keep him on the road through September and October.

The tour takes its name from a track on Peck's Show Pony EP, which he released in August of 2020. He has described the six-song collection as a "middle sister" between his full-length debut, Pony (which arrived in 2019) and the album that lays ahead -- "which we can hopefully look forward to next year," the singer estimated to The Boot around the time he put Show Pony out.

But in the meantime, Peck's fan-grabbing, theatrical brand of velvet-throated classic country will once again take center stage in a live setting. The Drive Me, Crazy Tour begins with a set at the 2021 Nashville Pride Festival on Sept. 18 and proceeds across the U.S., ultimately concluding with a two-night stop -- the second of which is on Halloween night -- at Madison Square Garden, opening for pop superstar Harry Styles.

Amid the post-pandemic return of live country music in 2021, Peck has already made a triumphant return to the stage: In July, he played a show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside Yola and Charley Crockett.

Peck also recently joined forces with Lady Gaga as part of the singer's 10th anniversary edition of her Born This Way album, contributing "The Country Road Version" of her iconic song "Born This Way" to the project. This spring, Peck also teamed with singer-songwriter and RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel for a version of the country classic "Jackson."

Orville Peck, Drive Me, Crazy 2021 Tour Dates:

Sept. 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Pride

Sept. 19 -- Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Sept. 21 -- Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall

Sept. 22 -- New Haven, Conn. @ College Street Music Hall

Sept. 23 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Sept. 24 -- New York City @ Governors Ball Music Festival

Sept. 25 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Sept. 27 -- Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Sept. 28 -- Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Oct. 21 -- Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Oct. 22 -- Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle

Oct. 23 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West (Shaky Knees Late Night)

Oct. 24 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

Oct. 26 -- Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Oct. 27 -- Richmond, Va. @ The National

Oct. 30-31 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden*

* with Harry Styles