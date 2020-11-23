WATCH: Orville Peck’s Live ‘Fancy’ Cover Exudes Drama [Exclusive Video]

Orville Peck's "Fancy" cover captures the drama of the country classic. On Monday (Nov. 23), the masked singer-songwriter is sharing a special live version of the song, and he's letting The Boot's readers see it early; press play above to watch.

Peck's newly released "Fancy" performance comes from his 2020 Rodeo livestream, which took place at the end of August via Veeps. The clip finds the artist and his whole band onstage together -- a true rarity this year and, thus, a treasured moment for Peck.

"I always loved "Fancy" as a kid -- both Bobbie [Gentry] and Reba [McEntire]’s versions," Peck tells The Boot. "I think that is the mark of a truly iconic song: a story that can keep getting retold in new ways. That’s what I wanted to do -- tell it in my own way.

""Fancy" is such an expressive song," he adds. "It kind of needs to be seen as much as heard to really experience it."

Gentry is the writer and original performer of "Fancy," which became a Top 30 country hit and a Top 10 Adult Contemporary hit for the artist following its 1969 release. It's Gentry's version of the rags-to-riches tale that Peck looked to when crafting his cover.

"I think the really special thing about Bobbie is that she was so ahead of her time in a lot of ways," Peck shared with The Boot when he first released the song. "I feel like her songs were so immersive and atmospheric in the storytelling; they really transport you to a place and a time, and feel so much like you're living through the experience of what she's singing about."

In 1991, McEntire earned a Top 10 country hit with her version of "Fancy," now a platinum-certified single. It remains one of her best-loved songs, despite being a cover.

Peck's "Fancy" cover appears on his Show Pony EP, released in August. The six-track project also features "Legends Never Die," a duet with Shania Twain.