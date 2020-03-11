Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban + More to Perform at the 2020 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban are two of the superstars set to take the stage during the upcoming ACM Awards show on April 5, 2020. The Academy of Country Music revealed the new details in a press release on Wednesday (March 11).

In addition to a performance of her own, Lambert will be taking the stage alongside an all-star cast of rising female artists, including Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes. Four out of those five performers are also nominated with Lambert in the category of Music Event of the Year for a rendition of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," which they recorded ahead of setting out on Lambert's headlining 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.

There's only one exception: It was Maren Morris, not Ell, who sang on the nominated track. However, with a baby due in March of 2020, Morris is likely to sit out the ACM Awards this year, with Ell presumably subbing in for her. Ell is an ace performer in her own right, and recently dropped a brand-new single called "I Don't Love You."

For Urban's part, it'll be a busy night. He's also on duty as event host for the big night. Urban hasn't shared what he'll be performing when he takes the stage at the ACMs; however, he did recently drop a new tune called "God Whispered Your Name."

In addition to announcing those artists' performances, the ACM also issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. While the Academy said the awards show is still scheduled to go on as planned, they will be "closely monitoring" the coronavirus update in an event to keep fans and event-goers safe.

