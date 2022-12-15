Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album.

Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.

Keith Urban Keith Urban album Capitol Nashville

Urban has gone on to sell more than 15 million albums and score more than 30 Top 10 singles, with more than 20 of them going all the way to No. 1. But in spite of all of his success, the singer says that he will always be proud of his first release.

"It’s a monumental feeling to get to the top of the charts. Especially now, there’s so many records out," he tells The Boot. "Every artist that I’ve ever met, in country particularly, they just want to hear their songs on the radio. I grew up listening to the radio and loving it, and wishing I could get some songs on radio. So that feeling is exactly the same as it ever was."

Keith Urban is available for purchase on Amazon.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

Keith Urban, Keith Urban Track List:

1. "It's a Love Thing" (Keith Urban, Monty Powell)

2. "Where the Blacktop Ends" (Steve Wariner, Allen Shamblin)

3. "But for the Grace of God" (Keith Urban, Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlin

4. "Your Everything" (Chris Lindsey, Bob Regan)

5. "I Wanna Be Your Man (Forever)" (Keith Urban)

6. "A Little Luck of Our Own" (Gary Burr, Dale Daniel)

7. "You're the Only One" (Keith Urban, Michael Weinstein, Stevie J.)

8. "If You Wanna Stay" (Keith Urban)

9. "Don't Shut Me Out" (Keith Urban)

10. "Out on My Own" (Keith Urban, Vernon Rust)

11. "Rollercoaster" (instrumental) (Keith Urban, Matt Rollings)

12. "I Thought You Knew" (Keith Urban, Matt Rollings, Skip Ewing)

