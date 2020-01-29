Lil Nas X goes toe-to-toe with actor Sam Elliott in a dance-off set to the country-rap star's 2019 mega-hit, "Old Town Road," in a new ad for Doritos Cool Ranch set to air during the 2020 Super Bowl. Press play above to watch!

Set in the dusty streets of a town deep in the Wild Wild West, the clip finds Elliott and Nas X facing off with an impressive array of "Old Town Road" themed dance moves. Both men bring some pretty sharp moves to the table, but ultimately, the country-rap star prevails, with help from a jet-black steed that appears out of nowhere.

At the end of the clip, Lil Nas X takes a bite of a Cool Ranch Doritos chip, quipping "Who's got next?" before he rides off on horseback. Then, we see Billy Ray Cyrus make a brief appearance in the ad, strumming an acoustic guitar and saying, "I ain't dancing!"

Doritos previously teased their ad with another short clip earlier in January, which doesn't feature Lil Nas X (though he seems to be on his way, if the foreboding, thumping bass line of "Old Town Road" is any indication.) Instead, the spot focuses on Elliott as he sits in a dusty saloon, delivering a chilling monologue of the song's lyrics in his trademark gravelly drawl.

The Super Bowl ad will air during the big game, which is set to take place on Feb. 2, 2020. Lil Nas X most recently appeared at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Jan. 26), where he and Cyrus took home trophies in the categories of Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. At the ceremony, they also performed a dazzling version of "Old Town Road" that featured a number of special guests.