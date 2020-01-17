Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Becomes Sam Elliott Monologue in Doritos 2020 Super Bowl Ad [WATCH]

An upcoming Super Bowl commercial will star Lil Nas X as he forges an unlikely friendship with Sam Elliott, an actor frequently cast in Western roles thanks to his mustache and thick, slow drawl. The only thing that could bring these two vastly different men together? Doritos, of course. Check out a clip of the ad above, via Rolling Stone.

At the beginning of a teaser for the spot, Elliott sits in a dusty saloon, reciting the lyrics to Nas X's mega-hit "Old Town Road" to the surrounding barkeep and patrons with the all the world-weary gravitas of a plains-tested cowboy. Soon, a throbbing bass line starts rattling the whiskey glasses sitting on the tables. As the scene fades out, a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos comes sliding down the bar.

Fans can likely look forward to seeing the full ad during the Super Bowl, which will happen on Feb. 2, 2020. While Nas X himself doesn't make an appearance in the teaser, there are strong hints that an appearance from the country-trap superstar may well be forthcoming.

"Old Town Road" became a viral sensation on the TikTok app in early 2019. The song drew controversy after Billboard removed it from country chart consideration citing a lack of adequate elements of the genre, and a debate ensued over whether or not the decision was racially motivated. However, its popularity with fans couldn't be denied, especially after a remixed version of "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus went on to be a hit at radio.

Before the Super Bowl, Lil Nas X will head to the 2020 Grammys, where he's nominated for three awards: Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video. A win at the January awards show would be the latest in a string of accolades for "Old Town Road," which has also been recognized at the American Music Awards, Apple Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, CMA Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards trophies.