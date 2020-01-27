Lil Nas X's whiplash-inducing, all-star performance of "Old Town Road" at the 2020 Grammy Awards had all of our jaws on the floor -- and Grammy-nominated pop/rap superstar Lizzo was no exception. Press play above to watch a clip of the singer jamming along to "Old Town Road" from her seat in the audience.

Even without audio, the video makes it clear just how much fun Lizzo was having, as surprise after surprise was unfurled during the performance. In bringing "Old Town Road" to the Grammys, Lil Nas X broke out the big guns, in terms of trippy stage design, special guests -- Mason Ramsey, K-pop group BTS and more -- and even a lightning-fast costume change.

Lizzo performed early in the evening during Sunday night's (Jan. 26) ceremony, opening the awards show with a medley of her hits that included "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts." She also won a trophy in the category of Best Pop Solo Performance during the big night.

It's not the first time in recent months that a country entertainer has brought an out-of-genre artist to their feet during an awards show performance, either. At the 2019 American Music Awards back in November, Shania Twain's dazzling medley performance, and particularly her hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," had rapper Post Malone boot scootin' across the venue like it was a honky-tonk floor.

After footage of the event proved Malone's Twain fandom, the country icon herself said that not only was his admiration mutual, but she'd be interested in recording a duet with the rapper. In fact, she said, she's already got a song picked out!