Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Early Grammys Wins With Lil Nas X to Kobe Bryant and His Daughter

Even before the 2020 Grammy Awards officially began, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus had already brought home two early wins in the categories of Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their mega-hit, "Old Town Road." Amid the festivities, Cyrus took a moment to dedicate those victories to basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Just hours before the Grammys on Sunday (Jan. 26), news broke that Bryant and his teenaged daughter, Gianna, had died in a helicopter crash. The unexpected tragedy rocked musicians across all genres, and on the red carpet leading up to the Grammys, many artists were paying their respects. As she kicked off her opening performance of "Cuz I Love You," rapper Lizzo declared, "Tonight is for Kobe."

Additionally, host Alicia Keys took a moment at the beginning of her opening monologue to honor the loss of Bryant, saying, "We're standing here literally heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

The Grammys Awards ceremony takes place at the Staples Center, which was a home stadium for Bryant during his lengthy career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Twitter, country stars such as Keith Urban, Mitchell Tenpenny and Chase Rice also tributed Bryant. Cyrus offered up his own thoughts, saying, "So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. I'd like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time."

In addition to the awards they've already won, Lil Nas X and Cyrus are up in the all-genre category of Record of the Year.