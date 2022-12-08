John Prine’s $5 Million Nashville Home Is Up for Sale [PHOTOS]

The beautiful former home of beloved singer-songwriter John Prine has just hit the market.

Located just outside of Nashville, in the tree-covered suburb of Oak Hill, the stunning property includes an array of luxurious features that make the nearly $5 million asking price seem more than worth it.

The 7,272-square-foot home was renovated in 2019, shortly after John and his wife, Fiona, bought the estate. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping and a breathtaking view of Middle Tennessee's rolling hills, the breathtaking house features 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 3 partial bathrooms, allowing plenty of space for visitors.

The interior design features a mix of pastels and warm embellishments, creating a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. The floor-to-ceiling windows located throughout the home let in plenty of natural light and keep give an airy feel to the space.

A massive tiled walk-in shower and clawfoot tub are among the highlights of the home's striking master bathroom, which is attached to two massive walk-in closets. Outside, a beautiful gathering space and massive pool serve as the perfect location to host outdoor get-togethers.

John Prine called this beautiful Tennessee property home up until his death on April 7, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19. He was 73 years old.

and of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing on the property.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside John Prine's stunning former home.