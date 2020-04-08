A mid-2010s Bitter Southerner feature on John Prine offers an incredible look into, as author Jonathan Bernstein writes, "one of the wittiest, sweetest, most talented musicians alive." Perhaps the most enlightening fact to come out of the gushing praise from Prine's musical peers, collaborators and admirers, however, is that, just as they are fans of his, he was a fan of them.

"There are a lot of people who have accomplished a lot in life who people put on pedestals, and they walk around in that safe, little, pedestal-ed zone. John’s not like that. When you’re walking around with John, he puts you on a pedestal. And it’s a sincere thing," reflects folk singer and frequent Prine duet partner Iris DeMent. "He’s just got a loving heart. He likes people, and he likes to see people do well, and he likes to see the light shine on them, and for them to be seen at their best.

"When you’re with John, whether you’re eating dinner with John or whether you’re on stage with John," she adds, "you just feel that he wants to see your boat float."

To that end, especially during the later years of his career, Prine often enlisted collaborators to both help him achieve his vision and spotlight artists in whom he believed. His Grammy-winning 1991 album The Missing Years features, among others, Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Springsteen and a majority of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, while Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires and Brandi Carlile are all guests on 2018's The Tree of Forgiveness.

Prine also twice enlisted a bevy of female artists to duet with him for full albums: 1999's In Spite of Ourselves and 2016's For Better, or Worse. A 2007 release, Standard Songs for Average People, meanwhile, was a collaboration with bluegrass artist Mac Wiseman.

Prine's duets catalog is worth digging into, but for a brief look at a few of our favorites, keep reading.