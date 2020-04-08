John Prine: 10 Things You Might Not Know About the Folk Icon

John Prine will be remembered as a man who wrote incredible songs -- but also, as a man who loved hot dogs, kept Christmas trees up year-round and never left home without ... condiments? The folk icon is known for his way with words, but also for his quirks.

Prine was a friend to younger acts and, in turn, was experiencing a career renaissance when he died. Thanks to his 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness and recent accolades from the Americana Music Association, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Recording Academy, Prine was finding a new level of fame and left this world as a beloved friend, mentor and artist.

Prine's songs had been recorded by George Strait, Bonnie Raitt and others, and he'd dueted with Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert and more, which means you're likely more familiar with his music than you think. Keep reading, though, for a few other things you might not know about Prine:

Prine died on Tuesday (April 7), at the age of 73, after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in late March. He leaves behind a wife, Fiona; three sons, Jody, Jack and Tommy, as well as a daughter-in-law; and grandchildren.

The Prine family is asking that, in lieu of flowers and gifts, fans looking to honor the music icon consider a donation to Thistle Farms, Room in the Inn or the Nashville Rescue Mission. Funeral and other memorial arrangements have not been made public.