Charley Crockett’s Hitting Venues Across the Country For His Spring 2022 Jukebox Charley Tour
With not one but two albums to show for 2021, Charley Crockett is embarking on his headlining Jukebox Charley Spring 2022 Tour. Launching his tour with a show on March 19 in Baton Rouge, La., the rootsy and prolific Americana star will spend the next month hitting venues across the country, culminating in an appearance at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. on April 29.
The new tour announcement arrives just a couple of months after pandemic-related touring setback. In November, Crockett had to a cancel a handful of dates off his winter tour due to positive COVID-19 tests among his staff. The scrapped shows included stops in two Arizona cities, Phoenix and Flagstaff, plus California concerts in Fresno and Bakersfield. Fans in the latter two cities are in luck; Crockett's put new dates on the books for both cities in late April.
In addition to putting out two new albums in 2021, Crockett's still riding the high from last year's Americana Honors and Awards Ceremony, where he was named Emerging Artist of the Year.
Charley Crockett, 2022 Jukebox Charley Tour Dates:
March 19 -- Baton Rouge, LA. @ Chelsea’s Live
March 20 -- Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall
March 22 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Tampa Theatre
March 23 -- Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 25 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
March 26 -- Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater
March 27 -- Bloomington, Ind. @ Bluebird Nightclub
March 28 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note
March 30 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place
March 31 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre
Apr. 1 -- Lincoln, Ne. @ The Bourbon Theatre
Apr. 2 -- Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theatre
Apr. 4 -- Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon
Apr. 5 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District
Apr. 6 -- Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Brewing Company - The Hall
Apr. 8 -- Mills, Wy. @ Beacon Club
Apr. 9 -- Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
Apr. 10 -- Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry
Apr. 12 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater & Club
Apr. 13 -- Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater
Apr. 14 -- Fort Collins, Colo. @ Washington's
Apr. 16 -- Bozeman, Mont. @ The Elm
Apr. 17 -- Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma Theater
Apr. 18 -- Boise, Ida. @ Knitting Factory Concert House
Apr. 20 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Concert House
Apr. 21 -- Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom
Apr. 22 -- Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst
Apr. 23 -- Bakersfield, Calif. @ 1933 Prohibition
Apr. 25 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers
Apr. 29 -- Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach
