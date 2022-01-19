Charley Crockett’s Hitting Venues Across the Country For His Spring 2022 Jukebox Charley Tour

With not one but two albums to show for 2021, Charley Crockett is embarking on his headlining Jukebox Charley Spring 2022 Tour. Launching his tour with a show on March 19 in Baton Rouge, La., the rootsy and prolific Americana star will spend the next month hitting venues across the country, culminating in an appearance at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. on April 29.

The new tour announcement arrives just a couple of months after pandemic-related touring setback. In November, Crockett had to a cancel a handful of dates off his winter tour due to positive COVID-19 tests among his staff. The scrapped shows included stops in two Arizona cities, Phoenix and Flagstaff, plus California concerts in Fresno and Bakersfield. Fans in the latter two cities are in luck; Crockett's put new dates on the books for both cities in late April.

In addition to putting out two new albums in 2021, Crockett's still riding the high from last year's Americana Honors and Awards Ceremony, where he was named Emerging Artist of the Year.

Charley Crockett, 2022 Jukebox Charley Tour Dates:

March 19 -- Baton Rouge, LA. @ Chelsea’s Live

March 20 -- Mobile, Ala. @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

March 22 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Tampa Theatre

March 23 -- Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 25 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

March 26 -- Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater

March 27 -- Bloomington, Ind. @ Bluebird Nightclub

March 28 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note

March 30 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

March 31 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre

Apr. 1 -- Lincoln, Ne. @ The Bourbon Theatre

Apr. 2 -- Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theatre

Apr. 4 -- Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon

Apr. 5 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

Apr. 6 -- Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Brewing Company - The Hall

Apr. 8 -- Mills, Wy. @ Beacon Club

Apr. 9 -- Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

Apr. 10 -- Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

Apr. 12 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater & Club

Apr. 13 -- Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

Apr. 14 -- Fort Collins, Colo. @ Washington's

Apr. 16 -- Bozeman, Mont. @ The Elm

Apr. 17 -- Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma Theater

Apr. 18 -- Boise, Ida. @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Apr. 20 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Apr. 21 -- Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom

Apr. 22 -- Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst

Apr. 23 -- Bakersfield, Calif. @ 1933 Prohibition

Apr. 25 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers

Apr. 29 -- Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

