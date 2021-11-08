Charley Crockett Tour Dates Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Cases

Charley Crockett has cancelled the first few shows of his winter 2021 tour due to positive COVID-19 cases in his staff, according to a social media announcement released Friday (Nov. 5).

The cancelled tour dates affected his planned appearances at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, Ariz. and the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff, as well as the show slotted for Nov. 8 at Strummer's in Fresno, Calif. and Nov. 9 at Bakersfield's 1933 Event Center. All purchased tickets will be automatically refunded.

"We can't wait to see y'all back on the road again as soon as we are safely able to do so," said Crockett in a statement.

The rest of the planned tour dates will see Crockett and his team cross the country in what he's dubbed a "West Coast tour and then some," with an array of appearances in Texas, Nevada, Colorado, Arkansas, and Louisiana, in addition to a run of shows across California, Oregon, and Washington state. Tickets are available at Crockett's official website.

Charley Crockett, a distant relative of the Texas folk hero Davy Crockett, was recently named the 2021 Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Honors and Awards Ceremony in Nashville in September. This year alone, he's also released two albums: his ninth release, the double LP Music City USA, dropped in September, and in February he released the James Hand tribute album 10 for Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand. His 2015 blues release Lil G.L.'s Blue Bonanza, featuring covers of Ernest Tubb, T-Bone Walker, Tom T. Hall, and George Jones, peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard charts.

Charley Crockett's 2021 Tour Dates:



Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent Theater

Nov. 11 - San Luis Obispo, Calif @ Alex Madonna Expo Center

Nov. 12 - Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre

Nov. 13 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Roseville

Nov. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

Nov. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox Sodo

Nov. 17 - Arcata, Calif. @ Arcata Theatre

Nov. 18 - Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theatre

Nov. 19 - Reno, Nevada @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

Nov. 20 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 27 - Fredericksburg, Texas @ Luckenbach Dancehall

Dec. 2 - Fort Smith, Ark. @ Majestic

Dec. 3 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Music Hall

Dec. 4 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Chelsea's Live

Dec. 5 - New Orleans, La. @ Toulouse Theatre

Dec. 10 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's

Dec. 18 - Stephenville, Texas @ Buck Fuffalo's Annual Foster Home Benefit

Dec. 29 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Jan. 4 - Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up

Jan. 6 - Steamboat Springs, Colo. @ The Musicfest

Jan. 8 - Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theatre



