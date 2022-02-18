Whiskey Myers Announce New ‘Tornillo’ Album

Alt-country rockers Whiskey Myers have announced their next studio album. Tornillo will follow up their critically acclaimed, self-titled album from 2019.

To celebrate the announcement, Whiskey Myers shared a new song called "John Wayne" on all digital streaming providers. A funky guitar line introduces the track before organ and a full-throated harmonica take listeners to the first verse.

The tempo and outlaw message make this track perfect for their live show, or perhaps a fight scene on Yellowstone, where so much of their music has been featured previously.

Singer Cody Cannon wrote or co-wrote 9 of the 12 new songs on Tornillo (available July 29), with the others being an instrumental called "Tornillo" and "Whole World Gone Crazy" and "Heavy on Me," credited to guitarist John Jeffers.

The band collective produced an album that was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, just along the Rio Grande. The studio is a favorite for artists looking for a new sound or influence on a project. Midland recently used it to cut The Sonic Ranch album. In 2016, Frankie Ballard released El Rio, also recorded at Sonic Ranch.

See the full tracklist below. Whiskey Myers have a heavy tour scheduled through the summer, and then will headline their Firewater Music Festival from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Whiskey Myers' Tornilo Tracklist:

1. "Tornillo" (instrumental)

2. "John Wayne" (Cody Cannon, Jamey Gleaves, Tony Kent)

3. "Antioch" (Cannon)

4. "Feet's" (Cannon)

5. "Whole World Gone Crazy" (John Jeffers)

6. "For the Kids" (Cannon)

7. "The Wolf" (Cannon)

8. "Mission to Mars" (Cannon, Aaron Raitiere)

9. "Bad Medicine" (Cannon)

10. "Heavy on Me" (Jeffers)

11. "Other Side" (Cannon)

12. "Heart of Stone" (Cannon)