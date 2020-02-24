Tyler Hubbard’s Daughter Is Part of Florida Georgia Line + Justin Bieber’s ‘Yummy’ Remix

Florida Georgia Line brought an uncredited special guest with them to their country remix of pop star Justin Bieber's song "Yummy." The small child featured at the start of the track is none other than Tyler Hubbard's daughter Olivia.

Hubbard's wife Hayley shared a sweet pic of Olivia, complete with recording studio headphones, sitting on her dad's lap in front of a microphone in a recording booth; a second photo shows the whole family -- Hubbard, Hayley, Olivia and the couple's younger child, Luca -- hanging out in the booth.

"Liv laying her vocals down on the new @justinbieber @floridageorgialine yummy country remix,” Hayley writes to accompany the photos. Hubbard confirmed in a comment on his own page that the voice on the track is, indeed, Olivia's.

"Yummy" was originally released in early January, as the first single from Bieber's forthcoming new album, titled Changes, and his first solo single in two and a half years. In late January, Bieber earned his first No. 1 country song when his collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours," topped the Country Airplay chart.

Florida Georgia Line are currently promoting "Blessings," from their Can't Say I Ain't Country album, as a single at country radio. Well-known for collaborating with artists from other genres, the duo most recently appeared on "Fight" with Tayla Parx.

