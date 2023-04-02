Tyler Hubbard kept the energy high at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 2). He delivered a bouncy live rendition of "Dancin' in the Country," the title track off his first EP as a solo artist.

The country superstar's offering served as the opening kick-off of the evening after Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown's opening monologue. The performance was also Hubbard's debut solo awards show performance following his break from Florida Georgia Line, which the duo announced in late 2022.

Performing on an outdoor stage with the Texas Capitol Building in the backdrop, Hubbard's performance came as the sun was starting to set over Austin. He rocked a tan jacket and matching pants for his performance with a white shirt underneath, underscoring the casual dance party vibes of his single. Meanwhile, a full band rocked out behind him, the song's signature banjo picking featuring prominently in his live performance of his playful solo hit.

Of course, it wouldn't be a performance of "Dancin' in the Country" without Hubbard busting a few moves, and the singer invited the crowd to join his dance party with some swing-a-long onstage dancing during his performance.

Hubbard co-wrote "Dancin' in the Country" with in-demand Nashville songwriters Jon Nite and Ross Copperman, plus Keith Urban, who Hubbard says brought fresh energy and enthusiasm to the track.

"He's definitely got his flavor on there, and it kind of added a new element to what I was writing at the time, so it felt really good, and just a cool, fun, up-tempo dance song," Hubbard told Taste of Country Nights at the time.

Hubbard joined Urban on his fall 2022 Speed of Now World Tour shortly after the release of his August 2022 Dancin' in the Country EP. It was his first major tour was a solo act, after disbanding his hit country duo, Florida Georgia Line, earlier in 2022.

