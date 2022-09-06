It's not uncommon for kids to follow in their parents' footsteps when it comes to choosing a career — take Thomas Rhett and his father Rhett Akins, for instance. And it seems like Tyler Hubbard's oldest son, Luca, may have his sights set on music, just like Dad.

The Georgia native posted a reel on Instagram showing clips from a recent tour rehearsal. Hubbard's wife, Hayley, and his three kids, Olivia, 4, Luca, 3, and Atlas, 1, joined him at practice for Keith Urban's The Speed of Now Tour, which he's on as of Sept. 3.

"Rehearsals for #TSONworldtour tour just got a lot more fun," Hubbard shares in the caption.

In the video, we see Luca receiving his own guitar and custom strap with his name on it. To complete the look, the 3-year-old also got his own microphone and stand sized perfectly for his little frame. In one clip, he passionately sings into the mic while strumming on his six-string. But don't think for one moment that he's limited to guitar — he's also seen drumming for his dad.

Hubbard's post gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into his family life. Hayley is spotted holding Atlas on her hip, while Olivia takes a moment to dance with her father and even her youngest brother. Tour life is truly a family affair.

It's unclear whether the family will be on the road with Hubbard while he's out with Urban — it would be fun to see Luca make an appearance onstage at a few shows so he can show off his musical skills.

The father of three will close out the The Speed of Now Tour which wraps on Nov. 4. Look for Keith Urban tickets here.