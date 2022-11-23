Tyler Hubbard's wife Hayley is asking her fans to pray for her father as he battles multiple myeloma. She shared a lengthy post on social media about how things have been going for her dad, whom she refers to a "Papa Pete."

"Calling all prayer warriors," she writes. "Papa Pete needs your prayers. By the grace of God, and wonderful people and some answered prayers, we checked him into Mayo Clinic last week where he’s been getting the best care from incredible nurses, doctors, and my mom."

Hayley notes that prayers were already working just getting her father into the facility. Her parents received a last-minute call to fly to Arizona as soon as possible. Hayley was already on her way with Tyler, who was playing a private show there. They all landed at the same airport, and firemen were able to help Pete get to the clinic from the plane. He is currently being treated at what she calls "the best multiple myeloma specialists in the country."

"Those of you that know Pete, know that he’s so strong and has no problem climbing mountains, but this is an uphill battle he’s been relentlessly climbing and going to need an extra push," she continues in her post.

"Please pray with me for healing, for answers, for progress in the treatment of his neuropathy so he can regain strength, help managing the pain and progress with the multiple myeloma treatment.

"Thank you everyone who has been praying and continuing to check in, it means the world," she adds.

Included in the social media post are several photos of her family in Arizona with her father. Papa Pete is all smiles in the snaps, and — as one photo indicates — it appears they are passing the time by playing Scrabble.

What Is Multiple Myeloma?

Mayo Clinic describes multiple myeloma as "a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell." While healthy plasma can fight infections, cancerous plasma can crowd out healthy blood cells by accumulating in bone marrow. Hayley shared her father's diagnosis earlier this year.