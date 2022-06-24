Tyler Hubbard is debuting his second official solo tune with "35's," out Friday (June 24). The song finds the former Florida Georgia Line duo member singing about slowing down and simply enjoying the journey of life.

The song has a cold open, as Hubbard jumps right in by describing his fast-paced, "chasing the wind" kind of lifestyle. Accompanied by strong beats, he sings about his desire to "drown out the noise" and live a slower life. He continues this reflection in the chorus — bolstered by strong country guitars — as he details a drive down a country road that has a speed limit of 35MPH.

"Sometimes I gotta slow down / Catch a roll down some red-rock road / Let it all sink in like these 35's," he sings.

The song was co-written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Tyler, and Hubbard says he's been waiting to release it for a number of years.

"'35's' is a fun song I wrote a couple of years back, and it’s honestly all about slowing down, living life to the fullest, being present and just letting the good things kind of sink in," the FGL star shares. "For me, I’m guilty of running too fast, living a little too fast, trying to be too productive and check all the boxes, and I just needed a little reminder to slow down and let life sink in every now and then. So, that’s kind of the heart and soul behind this song. It’s also a rocker. It feels good and it kind of makes you want to do everything but slow down, but I hope you love it as much as I do."

Hubbard also released an accompanying music video, which shows the singer taking a trip out to the country while singing the song. The journey leads him to a field where he finds a piece of his past.

"35's" follows Hubbard's debut solo track and his latest official single, "5 Foot 9." Both songs will appear on his forthcoming solo project.